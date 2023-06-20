LGBT Advocates Utterly Fail to Cancel Game Streamer Nickmercs for Saying ‘Leave Children Alone’

Popular video game streamer Nickmercs returned to streaming for the first time since his player bundle was removed from the Call of Duty store after he dared to suggest that LGBT content and Pride Month promotion be kept out of schools and away from children. Despite the efforts of LGBT advocates and leftists to cancel the streaming star, he returned to overwhelming support from his audience.

Breitbart News recently reported that popular video game streamer Nickmercs (real name Nicholas Kolcheff) faced intense criticism by gaming giant Activision following comments he made about an anti-Pride Month protest at a Glendale school board meeting, which devolved into violence as Antifa members and others pushing the LGBT agenda clashed with parents angry about what they see as the grooming of their children in public school.

Nickmercs’ message, which does not strike most people as controversial, was that “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

Activision responded by removing the streamer’s in-game bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2. The bundle allowed gamers to play as a digital avatar of Nickmercs within the game.

Gamers responded with a huge show of support by uninstalling the game and trending the hashtag #IStandWithNICKMERCS across Twitter. Nickmercs close streamer friend TimTheTatMan (real name Tim Betar) even tweeted in solidarity with Nickmercs, requesting his own in-game avatar be removed from the game.

.@NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle@CallofDuty — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 10, 2023

This week, Nickmercs returned to streaming for the first time since the incident and received incredible support from his viewers, garnering a total of 11,000 subscribers from almost 30,000 viewers during the stream. Streamers on Twitch receive a payout for every subscriber they receive on the platform.

11,000 subs in a single stream… The love & support means a lot, thank you. They shot & fkn missed, and one things for sure, the MFAMs got me. Train keeps movin’ pic.twitter.com/nXFHNVnaw1 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 19, 2023

Many of his fans expressed support and claimed his “cancellation” was a failure:

If this is what being cancelled is like, maybe we make this a monthly thing LMAO. Welcome back and thanks for the stream today broski. — Eastsidenap317/INDY317 (@Eastsidenap317) June 20, 2023

The cancelists seeing their grand plan backfire pic.twitter.com/88RBAW7z3C — Agent AlbertoliRavioli (@AlbertoRavioli) June 20, 2023

Bravo @NICKMERCS , Welcome Back and way to be a role model for others on standing your ground for what is right! — Aerys (@Aerys1221) June 20, 2023

Overall it seems that the attempt to cancel Nickmercs has failed spectacularly, during the controversy he also gained over 51,000 Twitter followers, bringing his followers count to over 2.1 million.

