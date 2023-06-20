LGBT Advocates Utterly Fail to Cancel Game Streamer Nickmercs for Saying ‘Leave Children Alone’

Popular video game streamer Nickmercs returned to streaming for the first time since his player bundle was removed from the Call of Duty store after he dared to suggest that LGBT content and Pride Month promotion be kept out of schools and away from children. Despite the efforts of LGBT advocates and leftists to cancel the streaming star, he returned to overwhelming support from his audience.

Breitbart News recently reported that popular video game streamer Nickmercs (real name Nicholas Kolcheff) faced intense criticism by gaming giant Activision following comments he made about an anti-Pride Month protest at a Glendale school board meeting, which devolved into violence as Antifa members and others pushing the LGBT agenda clashed with parents angry about what they see as the grooming of their children in public school.

Nickmercs’ message, which does not strike most people as controversial, was that “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

Activision responded by removing the streamer’s in-game bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2. The bundle allowed gamers to play as a digital avatar of Nickmercs within the game.

Gamers responded with a huge show of support by uninstalling the game and trending the hashtag #IStandWithNICKMERCS across Twitter. Nickmercs close streamer friend TimTheTatMan (real name Tim Betar) even tweeted in solidarity with Nickmercs, requesting his own in-game avatar be removed from the game.

This week, Nickmercs returned to streaming for the first time since the incident and received incredible support from his viewers, garnering a total of 11,000 subscribers from almost 30,000 viewers during the stream. Streamers on Twitch receive a payout for every subscriber they receive on the platform.

Many of his fans expressed support and claimed his “cancellation” was a failure:

Overall it seems that the attempt to cancel Nickmercs has failed spectacularly, during the controversy he also gained over 51,000 Twitter followers, bringing his followers count to over 2.1 million.

