Reddit Mods Say They Will Ban Users Who Refer to ‘Non-Binary’ Character on ‘And Just Like That’ as a Woman

Moderators on the popular social media site Reddit say they will ban users who refer to “non-binary” character Che Diaz in the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That as a woman — her biological sex.

The so-called “non-binary” character, played by actress Sara Ramirez, is a queer stand-up comedian who uses “they/them” pronouns and has a relationship with character Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, who is exploring her sexuality.

In a post shared to a Reddit page (known as a subreddit) dedicated to And Just Like That, moderators explain that both “Che and Sara use they/them pronouns.”

“This show has aired over a year ago, and while we obviously tolerate the occasional mistake and merely remove misgendering comments, please beware that repeated offenses will result in a ban,” the moderators wrote. “Reddit now allows us to see a log of deleted comments for each user, so it’s much easier to assess repeated offenses.”

“Moreover, referring to trans identities as “fantasy,” “not real” or any implication that they do not exist will result in an immediate ban,” the moderators continued.

They concluded by stating, “Thank you to everyone that has been reporting comments violating our rules, please do not hesitate to do it as it makes our work much faster in catching them.”

As Breitbart News recently reported, Nixon’s character Miranda is seen getting naked in a hot tub with Che, her allegedly non-binary lover, in season two. Elsewhere in the show, Miranda is seen trying on a black leather strapon that Che bought for her.

The inclusion of a so-called non-binary character in And Just Like That is the latest example of transgender-related propaganda being displayed on the television screens of millions of Americans.

In recent years, LGBTQIA2S+ characters have hit a record high on television, and there is virtually no piece of entertainment in which viewers can avoid seeing same-sex relationships, some type of “non-binary,” “they/them” identity, or transgender propaganda, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

