‘Sex and the City’ Features Naked Non-Binary Sex Scene, With Leather Strap-on

Sex and the City character Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) is seen getting naked in a hot tub with her non-binary lover, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in season two of the show’s spinoff series, And Just Like That…

In the first episode of season 2, Miranda strips down for the cameras as she enjoys “a passionate hot tub romp” with Che, a so-called gender non-binary character, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Elsewhere in the show, Che buys Miranda a black leather strap on, and then Miranda tries it on in the bedroom.

“Is this a strap on or a cat toy?” Miranda asks as she attempts to fasten the kinky bondage apparatus, to which Che responds by sprawling out on the bed and asking, “Can we move this along?”

Miranda replies by stating that it’s “a lot of work” for something she doesn’t even know if she’s into. Then Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) calls and the conversation regarding the strap-on gets interrupted.

Che then reportedly gives Carrie advice about Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), and Miranda gets a little turned off after hearing Che say that sometimes “things are just about sex.” Miranda then takes off her strap-on and decides to get dinner with Che instead of getting intimate.

The inclusion of a so-called gender non-binary character in And Just Like That… is just the latest example of transgender-related propaganda being displayed on the television screens of millions of Americans who are just trying to be entertained.

In recent years, LGBTQIA2S+ characters have hit a record high on television, and there is virtually no piece of entertainment in which viewers can avoid seeing same-sex relationships, some type of “non-binary,” “they/them” identity, or transgender propaganda, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

