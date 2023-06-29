200+ Celebs Including Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Elliot’ Page Demand Big Tech Censor ‘Disinformation’ About ‘Transgender Youth’

An open letter signed by over 250 celebrities in the legacy entertainment industry including Jamie Lee Curtis and Ellen “Elliot” Page calls on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter to censor “hate” and “disinformation” about the “LGBTQ” community, including “malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth.”

The letter was organized by two far-left organizations that have been the spearhead of “LGBTQ” pressure campaigns in the United States: GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). The letter comes with a large list of celebrity signatures, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Patrick Stewart, Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi, Judd Apatow, Shawn Mendes, Ellen “Elliot” Page, and many others.

The letter, addressed to Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook (now known as Meta), Neal Mohan of YouTube, Shou Zi Zhew of TikTok, and Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino of Twitter, can be read in full here.

Alleging a “systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation” on these social media platforms, the letter complains about “deadnaming,” “hate,” “harassment” and “disinformation.”

The letter makes it clear that the organizations believe criticism of the surgical mutilation of children in the name of “gender-affirming care” should not be allowed on mainstream social media platforms.

From the letter:

Despite the fact that every leading medical and psychological association affirms the safety and necessity of gender affirming healthcare for trans people, including youth, inflammatory disinformation falsely asserting that this healthcare is dangerous is allowed to fester on your platforms because it drives clicks and profit. Trans youth and their families and care providers are being endangered by your negligence, causing many families to flee their homes.

While Twitter is included in the companies targeted by GLAAD’s letter, its owner Elon Musk has been increasingly vocal about his opposition to the demands of transgender activists. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has publicly attacked the push to normalize “gender transition” surgeries for minors, and recently said Twitter would consider the words “cis” and “cisgender” to be slurs.

On the other hand, Google-owned YouTube has historically been receptive to calls to censor its platform, and is currently censoring Joe Biden’s opponent in the Democrat primary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The letter claims that “Media Matters, GLAAD and others have identified multiple YouTube videos — which have accumulated millions of views — that bully, harass, and misgender trans people,” and complains that “These videos remain active despite these violations having been reported by Media Matters, GLAAD, and other organizations to YouTube.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.