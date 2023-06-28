Google Backs Biden: YouTube Censors Another Video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has already been censored by Instagram and YouTube, says the latter platform has taken down another one of his videos.

“YouTube just pulled another of my videos, with former NY Post political reporter Al Guart,” reported RFK Jr. in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the Google-owned video platform took down an interview with the Democrat candidate on the Jordan B. Peterson podcast. In a statement at the time, Google said it had removed the video in accordance with its “vaccine misinformation” policy.

“People made a big deal about Russia supposedly manipulating internet information to influence a Presidential election. Shouldn’t we be worried when giant tech corporations do the same?”

In later tweets, the Democrat candidate invited the public to listen to the interview on Spotify, where it remains hosted.

But the interview is still up on @Spotify. Watch it here:https://t.co/9BMQtMr3kH — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 27, 2023

“When industry and government are so closely linked, there is little difference between “private” and “government” censorship,” continued Kennedy.

“Suppression of free speech is not suddenly OK when it is contracted out to the private corporations that control the public square.”

The Twitter Files proved that numerous government agencies, acting through the FBI, told Twitter whom to censor. Twitter complied. Doubtless, Facebook, YouTube, and the rest received similar requests. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 27, 2023

“The Twitter Files proved that numerous government agencies, acting through the FBI, told Twitter whom to censor. Twitter complied. Doubtless, Facebook, YouTube, and the rest received similar requests.”

“In the case of my interview with Al Guart, YouTube probably acted on its own initiative. It has internalized the political wishes of the establishment to the point where it knows what to censor without being told.”

The nephew of the 35th President, John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. has become well known in recent years for challenging mainstream narratives about coronavirus and vaccines.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News last month, Kennedy slammed the establishment’s embrace of censorship, saying “we’re now in this situation where without free speech, democracy just withers and dies.”

“Free speech is the fertilizer; it’s the sunlight; it’s the water for democracy,” he continued. “There is no time in history where the people who were censoring speech were the good guys.

An economic populist and a critic of open borders, Kennedy has promised to use tariffs to protect American workers if elected President.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.