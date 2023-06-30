Log In, or Else: Elon Musk’s Twitter Blocks Unregistered Users from Viewing Posts

Elon Musk’s Twitter has apparently changed its settings so that people are unable to browse tweets on the social media platform unless they are signed into a Twitter account. The change is likely an attempt by Musk’s company to grow its stagnate userbase.

If a social media user currently attempts to access Elon Musk’s Twitter without logging into an account, they will find it impossible to view tweets and user profiles. Instead, they will be prompted to either sign in or create an account on the platform.

Previously, anyone was able to view tweets on the social media platform regardless of whether or not they had a Twitter account.

While Twitter has yet to make a public announcement regarding this change that effectively blocks the public from accessing the site unless they have an account, one can surmise that the change was made in an attempt to drive more users and therefore ad revenue for the company.

A social media user can currently sign up for Twitter for free, but once they are actively using the site, they will find features that enhance user experience — such as the ability to edit a tweet or obtain a blue verification badge — cannot be accessed unless they pay for a Twitter Blue subscription.

In the past, Musk has talked about his desire to incrase Twitter’s userbase and drive more revenue. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO purchased the social media platform last year for $44 billion. Earlier this year, Musk put the value of Twitter at $20 billion, less than half of what he paid for it.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Musk’s Twitter is embroiled in a new legal battle as employees have filed a lawsuit claiming the company failed to pay tens of millions of dollars in promised bonuses. The employees join a long list of companies and individuals ranging from former executives to landlords who are suing the social media giant.

