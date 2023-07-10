Mark Zuckerberg Spends Millions on Personal Security While Supporting ‘Defund the Police’ Movements

If Mark Zuckerberg’s spending patterns are a guide to his beliefs, then he seems to believe only the rich should be able to afford safety and security.

Facebook (now known as Meta) recently increased the yearly amount it spends on security for its founder and CEO to $14 million, up from $10 million in previous years.

At the same time, as the New York Post reports, Zuckerberg has spent millions of dollars on left-wing organizations that support defunding police departments.

Via the New York Post:

Since 2020, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated $3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org, according to investigative reporter Lee Fang. The anti-cop group boasts on its website that its funds efforts to “diminish the role of policing in communities, and empower alternative visions for public safety,” though it fails to list what those substitutes may be. CZI, which Zuckerberg founded with wife Priscilla Chan, has also donated more than $2.5 million to Solidaire, Fang reported, which seeks to do away with policing. Solidaire reported in a June 2022 overview of its Defund the Police for Funders program that it proudly led the “Anti-Police Terror Project,” which claims to have played a significant role in stripping the Oakland Police Department’s budget of $18 million.

The Democrats’ “defund the police” movement, which reached an apex in 2020 after the summer’s urban riots, enjoyed considerable short-term success, with cuts to the budgets of police departments across the country.

What followed, as many predicted, was a sudden spike in crime, with 12 major cities (overwhelmingly Democrat-run) experiencing record homicide levels in 2021.

These are the results of a far-left campaign aided by Mark Zuckerberg’s political donations — while he spends lavishly on his own personal security.

