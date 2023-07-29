Open Zuck’s Wallet: Deadline Approaches to Claim Your Share of $725 Million Facebook Privacy Settlement

Facebook users have less than a month to claim their share in a historic $725 million settlement over privacy violations, a consequence of Mark Zuckerberg’s role in the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal.

CNBC reports that with less than a month remaining, Facebook users are being called to claim a share in a record-breaking $725 million settlement, a repercussion of the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In a landmark settlement, Facebook users across the United States are being encouraged to apply for their portion of the $725 million payout. The settlement, inked in December 2022, concludes a lengthy legal dispute over Facebook’s involvement in the unauthorized sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal has proven expensive for Facebook (now known as Meta), with the total cost nearing a staggering $5.9 billion. This sum includes the $725 million class action settlement, a record $5 billion settlement to the FTC, and an additional $100 million to the SEC.

Eligible Facebook users, those who had an active U.S. account between May 2007 and December 2022, are invited to enter a claim. However, the deadline is fast approaching, set for August 25. The precise amount each claimant will receive is yet to be determined, as it depends on the number of users who submit claims and the duration of their Facebook account activity.

To submit a claim, users are advised to follow these steps:

Confirm your eligibility: You should have had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022. Visit the settlement claim website: Go to Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. Fill out the claim form: Enter your name, address, and email address in the appropriate fields. Confirm your eligibility on the form: You will need to confirm that you lived in the U.S. and were active on Facebook between May 2007 and December 2022. Submit your claim: After filling out all the necessary information, submit your claim. Wait for further instructions: Once your claim is submitted, you will need to wait for further instructions regarding the settlement payment.

