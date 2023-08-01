Zuck Meets Honest Abe: Facebook to Launch AI Chatbots Imitating Famous Figures Including Abraham Lincoln

Facebook (now known at Meta) is set to launch AI chatbots that can mimic famous personalities such as Abraham Lincoln in a desperate bid to compete with the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Business Insider reports that in an attempt to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Facebook is preparing to release AI chatbots that can imitate famous figures like Abraham Lincoln. The chatbots, which could be introduced as early as next month, are part of Facebook’s strategy to retain users and enhance engagement across its platforms.

The company has been exploring various chatbot “personas,” including a surfer who offers travel tips, to provide a more engaging and personalized experience for its billions of users. One Facebook chatbot labeled Zuckerberg “creepy and manipulative,” proving the company may be making advances in this area.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal about Facebook’s focus on AI, declaring earlier this year that the company’s “single largest investment is in advancing AI.” In July, Facebook launched a new AI model called Llama 2, offering developers a free alternative to OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the open source tool is being used by creeps to produce sexbots.

The Washington Post reports that after users started making sexbots to chat with using Facebook’s open-source AI tools, the new technology has sparked a discussion about both its potential for innovation and the risks it poses due to misuse.

The company has faced challenges in creating a more consumer-facing, engaging interface like ChatGPT or Snapchat’s My AI chatbot. The upcoming chatbots are aimed at filling this gap, with plans to offer users fresh search functions and recommendations.

While details about the availability of these chatbots across the company’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, remain unclear, the company’s commitment to AI innovation is evident. During an earnings call last week, Zuckerberg noted that there were “some groundbreaking AI products in the pipeline,” and the technology has already contributed to a seven percent increase in overall time spent on Facebook by users.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan