PBS Kids Creates Series ‘Lyla in the Loop’ to Get Young Children Talking to AI Characters

The new PBS Kids series Lyla in the Loop is set to feature the network’s first interactive episodes with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The kid’s series, which is set to debut in 2024, will include a storyline about the so-called ethical use of AI and feature digital episodes incorporating AI-assisted conversation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

PBS Kids has partnered with researchers at the University of California-Irvine and the University of Michigan for this project. “Episodes will undergo efficacy research to assess children’s learning and engagement before being released to audiences at a later date,” according to THR.

The series, created by Dave Peth and funded by grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the U.S. Department of Education, will reportedly premiere on February 5 in both English and Spanish.

Lyla in the Loop follows the adventures of a 7-year-old girl named Lyla Loops, who lives in Philadelphia with her best friend, family, and “fantastical” sidekick, Stu.

“Lyla is curious and resourceful, and when it comes to figuring out solutions to everyday problems, she doesn’t give up, even when it takes several tries to get it right,” Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of PBS Kids, said.

“We know audiences will quickly be drawn to Lyla’s determination and can-do-attitude, and we’re excited to introduce this warm, funny, and smart series to our viewers,” DeWitt added.

Viewers will see Lyla taking on an array of challenges, such as building homemade carnival games, helping with a neighborhood trash and recycling route, making a puppet show, and navigating the ethics of AI.

In one example, Lyla, one of her sisters, and Stu will set out to create an art project, which will reportedly involve current questions around the use of real-world AI tools.

In addition, PBS producers also plan to launch interactive episodes that incorporate AI-assisted conversation between viewers and Lyla.

During the episodes, the Lyla character will ask viewers questions and respond by using responsive AI to understand what the young viewer is saying, according to PBS Kids. In order to engage with Lyla, viewers will need access to a device with a microphone.

Other interactive, AI-assisted episodes will be created for the series Elinor Wonders Why.

