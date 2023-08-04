Riots Erupt in NYC After Twitch Streamer Tells Millions of Followers to Meet at Union Square

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 05: Attendees brawl during the gift distribution event held by phenomenon YouTube and Twitch broadcaster Cenat at the Union Square in Manhattan, New York, United States on August 05, 2023. NYPD team banned entry to the area in order to calm the outrage and …
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Riots erupted in New York City on Friday afternoon after popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat instructed his millions of followers to meet him at Union Square Park for a giveaway.

Cenat has over 20 million followers on Twitch and over five million on Instagram. He and video game streamer Fanum were set to give away PlayStation 5 consoles, computers, gaming chairs, and microphones.

However, the crowd broke into chaos within a half hour of arriving on the scene, according to reports.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) “became aware at about 1:30 p.m of a crowd forming in Union Square. It was quickly determined that an influencer was posting on social media about showing up to Union Square. He was encouraging all of his followers to come to the park,” Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey said at a press conference.

“The crowd was swarmed when the influencer finally arrived at the park. Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public,” Maddrey said.

“There was a lot of people, it was uncontrolled,” he continued. “They were doing a whole lot of things, but they were hurting each other as they were doing it.”

“It was a very dangerous situation,” Maddrey said. “We were in there, we were crushed, we were pushed.”

Aerial footage showed the crowd of an estimated 2,000 rioting. Spectators reportedly threw paint cans and bottles into the crowd. One individual set off a fire extinguisher, while another walked around with a Pickaxe, according to reports.

Other video footage captured a man kicking in the windows of a car parked near Union Square.

Footage also showed individuals in a brawl throwing punches at each other.

At least 12 people were injured, NYPD told the Daily Mail. Some officers were also injured after being “attacked,” according to Maddrey.

Some young adults climbed on top of the roof covering the entrance to Union Square station during the riots. One woman reportedly climbed up a traffic light and stood on a sign twerking above the crowds.

At one point, the crowd panicked amid false rumors that a shooting occurred after one group of rioters let off firecrackers in the area.

NYPD arrested numerous individuals involved in the riots. Cenat was taken into custody while the NYPD’s legal unit decided whether to bring charges against him.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.