Riots erupted in New York City on Friday afternoon after popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat instructed his millions of followers to meet him at Union Square Park for a giveaway.

Cenat has over 20 million followers on Twitch and over five million on Instagram. He and video game streamer Fanum were set to give away PlayStation 5 consoles, computers, gaming chairs, and microphones.

However, the crowd broke into chaos within a half hour of arriving on the scene, according to reports.

New York City is completely out of control. Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, held a giveaway that turned into a massive riot in Union Square. Police were outnumbered, and the mayor remains silent. pic.twitter.com/U4rp9nnSBr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

The New York Police Department (NYPD) “became aware at about 1:30 p.m of a crowd forming in Union Square. It was quickly determined that an influencer was posting on social media about showing up to Union Square. He was encouraging all of his followers to come to the park,” Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey said at a press conference.

“The crowd was swarmed when the influencer finally arrived at the park. Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public,” Maddrey said.

“There was a lot of people, it was uncontrolled,” he continued. “They were doing a whole lot of things, but they were hurting each other as they were doing it.”

“It was a very dangerous situation,” Maddrey said. “We were in there, we were crushed, we were pushed.”

Aerial footage showed the crowd of an estimated 2,000 rioting. Spectators reportedly threw paint cans and bottles into the crowd. One individual set off a fire extinguisher, while another walked around with a Pickaxe, according to reports.

Other video footage captured a man kicking in the windows of a car parked near Union Square.

A riot broke out in New York City today. Lawless. pic.twitter.com/MVwZFN3okm — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) August 4, 2023

Footage also showed individuals in a brawl throwing punches at each other.

This is shit show ! pic.twitter.com/FoS9lKRDiD — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 4, 2023

At least 12 people were injured, NYPD told the Daily Mail. Some officers were also injured after being “attacked,” according to Maddrey.

🚨#BREAKING: Twitch streamer Influencer Giveaway Sparks a massive Riot in Union Square park 📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Right now, a huge riot is currently happening at Union Square Park in Manhattan, New York. Hundreds of young teens and adults have gathered after a Twitch live… pic.twitter.com/6WynfWFlDB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2023

Some young adults climbed on top of the roof covering the entrance to Union Square station during the riots. One woman reportedly climbed up a traffic light and stood on a sign twerking above the crowds.

At one point, the crowd panicked amid false rumors that a shooting occurred after one group of rioters let off firecrackers in the area.

NYPD arrested numerous individuals involved in the riots. Cenat was taken into custody while the NYPD’s legal unit decided whether to bring charges against him.

Kai Cenat has been taken into custody after New York City riot. (I ain't ev'a heard of this person.) pic.twitter.com/IEw0aq9u5y — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) August 4, 2023

