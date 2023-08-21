IBM Study: 40% of Workers Will Need to Be “Reskilled” Due to AI

A recent IBM study has revealed that 40 percent of the global workforce will need to be “reskilled” over the next three years due to the increasing implementation of AI technologies.

ZDNet reports that the rapid advancement of AI technologies is transforming the way businesses operate and the skills required of their workforce. A new IBM study, which analyzed data from surveys of C-level executives and workers, indicates that business leaders believe AI will bring about significant changes in the workforce and business operations.

The study found that executives expect 40 percent of their workforce to undergo “reskilling” in the next three years as a result of AI implementation. This translates to approximately 1.4 billion of the 3.4 billion people in the global workforce, per World Bank statistics. However, the majority of executives surveyed, 87 percent, believe that generative AI will augment job roles rather than replace them.

IBM’s research underscores the importance of reskilling in the era of AI. According to the study, tech adopters who successfully reskill to adapt to technology-driven job changes report an average revenue growth rate premium of 15 percent. Moreover, those who focus on AI see a 36 percent higher revenue growth rate than their peers. “AI won’t replace people—but people who use AI will replace people who don’t,” IBM stated in the report.

The study also highlights a shift in the skills valued in the workplace. Technical skills that were once highly prioritized, such as proficiency in STEM, have become less critical. In contrast, people skills are gaining importance. The ability to work effectively in team environments, communicate effectively, and adapt to change are all increasing in value in the AI-driven economy.

Breitbart News previously reported that Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe believes most disruption of jobs will occur in white collar positions, not blue collar jobs and the skilled trades:

Rowe recently expressed his opinion during an interview on The Big Money Show that the growth of AI in the workplace will not jeopardize blue-collar jobs. He argued that these roles require particular skill sets that are difficult to replicate digitally. “People used to say that the robots are going to destroy skilled labor. Well, not really,” Rowe said. “I haven’t seen any plumbing robots. I haven’t seen any electrician robots. And I don’t think we’re going to see any artificial intelligence in the skilled trades to that degree.”

Read more at ZDNet here.

