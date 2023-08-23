It’s Your Last Chance to Claim a Share of Facebook’s $725 Million Lawsuit Settlement

Time is running out for U.S. Facebook users to claim their portion of a massive $725 million lawsuit settlement, with the deadline set for this Friday.

Breitbart News recently reported that Facebook users are being called to claim a share in a record-breaking $725 million settlement, a repercussion of the notorious Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook (now known as Meta), has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit, and eligible users have until Friday, August 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT to stake their claim.

The lawsuit dates back to 2018 and centers around allegations that Facebook allowed third-party companies, including Cambridge Analytica, unauthorized access to user data. While Facebook has denied any wrongdoing, they decided to settle the case in December 2022, stating it was “in the best interest of our community and shareholders.”

The settlement covers an estimated 250-280 million people who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022. If you used Facebook within this timeframe, you’re eligible to apply for a share of the $725 million. However, there are some exceptions. Facebook employees, legal representatives, and “alleged co-conspirators” are not eligible to apply.

Applications can be submitted through the Facebook user privacy settlement website. For those who prefer the old-fashioned way, postal applications are also accepted but must be postmarked by the Friday deadline. If all eligible U.S. Facebook users apply for their share, each person would only receive around $3 dollars. However, with a significant percentage of users who aren’t even aware of the settlement, the payouts may be considerably larger.

Here’s how to submit a claim:

Confirm your eligibility: You should have had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022. Visit the settlement claim website: Go to Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. Fill out the claim form: Enter your name, address, and email address in the appropriate fields. Confirm your eligibility on the form: You will need to confirm that you lived in the U.S. and were active on Facebook between May 2007 and December 2022. Submit your claim: After filling out all the necessary information, submit your claim. Wait for further instructions: Once your claim is submitted, you will need to wait for further instructions regarding the settlement payment.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan