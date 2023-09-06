Facebook Files: Zuckerberg Knew ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Data Was Bogus, but Censored Them Anyways

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Allum Bokhari

Internal communications from Facebook obtained by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) show that the tech giant was well aware that the data behind the Biden White House’s “disinformation dozen,” which originated with a shadowy British “anti-hate” NGO, was false — yet the company bowed to the pressure anyway, censoring the targeted accounts.

The internal communications were obtained through the House Judiciary Committee’s ongoing investigation into collusion between the Biden White House, foreign NGOs, and Silicon Valley tech giants like Facebook.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order related to childcare and eldercare during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is announcing more than 50 executive actions today aimed at increasing access to child care, advancing free preschool and improvements to the work life of caregivers. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Robert Kennedy Jr. (R), 2024 Presidential hopeful, is sworn in before testifying at the "Weaponization of the Federal Government" hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Kennedy Jr. (R), 2024 Presidential hopeful, is sworn in before testifying at the “Weaponization of the Federal Government” hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook has been less than cooperative in its interactions with the committee, failing to turn over critical documents until Rep. Jordan threatened Mark Zuckerberg with congressional censure. With little option but to obey, disclosures from Facebook are at last starting to flow.

The latest round of Rep. Jordan’s Facebook Files shows that a key claim used by the Biden administration to pressure Facebook to censor American citizens, the allegation that 65 percent of all “anti-vaccine content” could be traced to a “disinformation dozen” of just 12 accounts, was completely inaccurate.

According to the internal messages, top Facebook officials were aware that even by the tech platforms strict rules on vaccine misinformation, the actual amount that the accounts were responsible for was closer to 0.05 percent.

Facebook was not opposed to the idea of censoring vaccine misinformation. “If this were true, I would also want us to do this,” said one Facebook official with regards to censoring the twelve accounts, which included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now Joe Biden’s top opponent in the Democrat primary.

“Unfortunately, it’s not that simple,” the executive continued.

In addition to banning and suppressing the reach of accounts the Biden White House also wanted Facebook to censor links to offsite websites that were “associated with covid misinfo violators,” even if the posts and links had nothing to do with COVID or vaccines.

Despite its knowledge that the 65 percent statistic was false, and despite publishing its own data demonstrating, the media and the Biden administration continued to quote the misleading number. One Facebook employee remarked that the White House had ensured the “disinformation dozen” claim — which they knew to be actual misinformation — had “unrelenting staying power” in the media.

Even though the whole campaign was grounded in misinformation, Facebook caved in to political and media pressure. It censored the so-called disinformation dozen, actions which included a ban on Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Instagram account. The ban was not lifted until earlier this summer.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.