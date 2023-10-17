Google Antitrust Trial: Media Outlets Push for Increased Transparency as Veil of Secrecy Continues

Major media outlets are advocating for increased transparency and public access in the pivotal Google antitrust trial, citing concerns over the secrecy that the tial has remains shrouded by a veil of secrecy.

The New York Post reports that major media outlets have come forward, demanding enhanced transparency in the landmark antitrust trial against tech behemoth Google. The trial, already in its sixth week, has been the center of criticism due to the opaque nature of its proceedings, with much of the evidence and key testimonies being kept away from public view.

Breitbart News previously reported on the veil of secrecy over the trial:

Judge Amit Mehta has been the recipient of substantial criticism for his frequent decisions to seal the courtroom, a move that has been perceived as overly deferential to requests by Google and other interested parties such as Apple. Advocacy groups have expressed concern over the intermittent public access during crucial testimonies, including those involving top Apple executives. Despite some case documents being removed from public access, they can still be found online, but the court has further clamped down on document access. In response to the criticisms, Judge Mehta stated that he is “relying largely on the plaintiffs, who represent the public interest,” to inform him of any objections to moving into closed sessions. He emphasized his reliance on government lawyers to counter the repeated attempts by Google and other tech companies to conduct proceedings behind closed doors, citing his lack of a “crystal ball to know what’s coming up” in the testimonies.

The New York Times filed a motion on Monday, urging Judge Amit Mehta to increase transparency in what they consider as “arguably the most important antitrust trial in decades, with far-reaching consequences for the future of the tech industry.”

“Though the Court has taken steps to make the trial more open, in several respects the degree of public access still falls short of what the law requires,” a motion filed by the media outlets stated. They argue that the current level of secrecy hinders the public’s right to have complete and consistent access to crucial trial exhibits and testimonies.

Google, on the other hand, has defended the need for a closed-door approach, stating that such secrecy is essential to safeguard sensitive company information, especially those pertaining to its online search business practices.

Mehta ordered the release of largely unredacted transcripts of remarks made by DuckDuckGO CEO Gabriel Weinberg and Apple AI boss John Giannandrea on the stand, in an attempt to address public concerns. However, more access is still being sought by observers.

The Times has filed a motion requesting the unsealing of complete testimony from Apple executive Eddy Cue and Google executive Jerry Dischler, citing a lack of justification for the redactions.

The media’s plea is not just a call for openness but also a push to unseal key testimonies from influential executives involved in the case. Journalists believe that the public deserves meaningful notice and an opportunity to be heard, given the monumental implications of the trial’s outcome on the tech industry.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.