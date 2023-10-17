‘Stop Banging, Dude:’ ‘Pro-Life Spider Man’ Climbs Chicago Skyscraper, Argues with Police Through Window

An activist who calls himself “pro-life spider man” was arrested after climbing the Accenture Tower, a 42-story, 588-foot skyscraper in Chicago which houses the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.

The pro-life activist, whose real name is Maison Des Champs, was seen scaling the skyscraper without a rope or any safety equipment. He was then quickly arrested by police once he reached the top of the building, according to a report by ABC 7 Chicago.

Video footage from the incident shows Des Champs arguing with authorities through a closed glass window while climbing the skyscraper.

“Stop banging, dude, I’m trying to focus here. You’re going to mess me up,” the pro-life activist can be heard saying to someone who is apparently banging on the window from inside the building.

The man inside the building, believed to be a Chicago police officer can be heard yelling at Des Champs, although it is difficult to hear what he is saying from outside.

“I’m good. I’ll meet you at the top, dude, I’m trying to focus here, man,” Des Champs said in response. “I can’t hear you! Leave me alone! I’m trying to focus.”

The Chicago police and fire departments were dispatched to what they referred to as a “publicity stunt,” and streets in the area were blocked off for about an hour, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Des Champs was subsequently charged with two misdemeanors.

In another social media post, the activist shared a video montage featuring footage of him climbing the building, as well as authorities racing to get to him.

“Today I climbed the Accenture Tower in Chicago to raise support for Sierra, a mother who has an abortion scheduled for this Saturday, October 14th. At this time, I’m still in police custody. Stay tuned for updates,” Des Champs explained in the caption of his post.

This is not the first time Des Champs has been caught scaling a building.

Earlier this year, the activist shocked Super Bowl visitors in Phoenix, Arizona, when he climbed a 40-story office building without a safety harnesses.

In 2021, Des Champs was arrested after climbing the Aria hotel in Las Vegas in protest of restrictions implemented in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Last year, he was arrested in San Francisco after scaling the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower. Days after that, the activist scaled the 721-foot New York Times building in Manhattan to hang anti-abortion banners.

Moreover, a quick glance at Des Champs’ social media shows the 23-year-old is no stranger to this type of stunt, as his Instagram feed is riddled with video footage of him climbing different buildings.

