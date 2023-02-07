WATCH: Anti-Abortion Activist ‘Pro-Life Spider-Man’ Scales Phoenix Skyscraper, Shocks Super Bowl Visitors

An anti-abortion activist shocked Super Bowl visitors in Phoenix on Tuesday by scaling a 40-story office building without using any safety harnesses.

Maison Des Champs — who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” — started his scary climb of the Chase Tower at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

He made it to the top just before noon.

Update on skyscraper-climbing man in Phoenix: He made it to the top. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VjXpLYOQtS — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

Des Champs clearly chose the time as fans have flocked to Phoenix for Sunday’s Super Bowl and the media is covering the town looking for a story.

The climber chose a crevice only three feet wide to begin his climb and at one point even stopped, feet wide, and made a brief video explaining his stunt.

“We are climbing today to raise money for a woman named Hope, who is 22 weeks pregnant,” Des Champs said. “We just want to help her — she has some disabilities — we just want to help her choose life. So, please, if you guys want to donate, go to LetThemLive.org.”

When he reached the top, he was taken into custody by police.

City officials denounced the stunt, claiming that it was “extremely dangerous.”

“This is not the place or the time to do this,” said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller, according to KPNX. “This is extremely dangerous.”

“Don’t do it. This is a stupid stupid move,” Keller said, saying that he could have died in the attempt.

Des Champs has indulged in many climbs to highlight his activism. Last May he climbed the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. And in 2021 he climbed the 600-foot Aria Hotel in Las Vegas.

