Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Tests User Fee to Access Platform

Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled a plan to charge new users a nominal annual fee for posting privileges. The company claims it is a move to combat spam and bots, but it also provides the platform with the goal of being an “everything app” access to users’ credit card information.

Engadget reports that X/Twitter has recently confirmed its new strategy that is allegedly aimed at enhancing the integrity and user experience of its social media platform. A new subscription model, intriguingly named “Not a Bot,” has been introduced and is currently undergoing testing phases in New Zealand and the Philippines.

This approach requires new users to pay a modest fee of $1 annually to unlock the platform’s core features such as tweeting, retweeting, bookmarking, and liking posts.

“As of October 17th, 2023 we’ve started testing ‘Not A Bot,’ a new subscription method for new users in two countries,” the company said in a tweet. The primary objective behind this initiative is allegedly to “bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity,” as per the company’s statement.

Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

Users who choose not to pay this fee will still be able to log in to the platform but will be limited to a “read-only” mode, restricting them from posting any content. Musk’s company claims hat this fee is not aimed at generating profits for the company, and existing users of the platform will not be subjected to this charge. However, gaining users’ credit card information furthers the platform’s ability to become an “everything app:”

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has previously discussed the lack of an equivalent to the “everything apps” that are common in Asia, which combine services like chat, social networking, payment processing, and even ride-sharing, grocery shopping, streaming and video games. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” said Musk shortly before the acquisition went through.

