Elon Musk: Starlink Will Provide Internet Connectivity to ‘Aid Organizations’ in Gaza

Elon Musk has said that Starlink will provide connectivity to “internationally recognized aid organizations” in the territory of Gaza, where communications have been cut amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel is intensifying its military campaign against Gaza, which began in response to an attack by Hamas militants into Israeli territory earlier this month, claiming the lives of over 1,300 civilians and leading to the capture of hundreds more.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Palestinians living in Gaza city, the largest population center in the strip, to evacuate south as his country conducts an offensive in the north.

Amid this campaign, news organizations report that communications to Gaza have been almost entirely cut off. Elon Musk has promised to restore some level of connectivity using Starlink, his satellite internet company.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza,” said Musk in response to a tweet from Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a staunch pro-Palestinian.

In the tweet Musk responded to, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez condemned Israel for cutting off communications in the first place.

“Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered,” said the far-left congresswoman.

“I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice.”

While Musk has pledged the use of Starlink services, it is unclear if there are even any Starlink terminals in the Gaza Strip, meaning it may be some time before the aid organizations referenced by Musk are able to restore connectivity.

Israel and its supporters reacted negatively to Musk’s message.

Breitbart News will continue to report on Elon Musk and Starlink’s involvement in a second war.

