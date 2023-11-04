Zuck-Fu Gone Wrong: Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Tears ACL During Martial Arts Sparring Session

Surveillance capitalism master of the world and martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg suffered a torn ACL during a mixed martial arts (MMA) training session. Zuckerberg revealed the injury on Friday afternoon, posting pictures from a hospital bed to his Facebook platform stating he had already undergone surgery to correct the injury.

According to Zuckerberg’s Facebook post, the injury to his ACL — the anterior cruciate ligament that helps connect the femur to the tibia — occurred during a sparring session in preparation for what he describes as a “competitive MMA fight” scheduled for 2024.

Zuckerberg’s post reads:

Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.

Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for some time and has even won a medal in competition. As Breitbart News previously reported:

The Guardian reports that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, took home gold and silver medals at his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Redwood City, California, recently. The martial arts community has taken notice of the tech billionaire as he has displayed his abilities, drawing praise from prominent athletes and celebrities. Zuckerberg, 38, took up an interest in the sport early on in the pandemic and shared his recent win on Instagram, stating, “Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team.” Video of one match shows how seriously Zuckerberg takes the sport, apparently arguing with the referee after one match.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg and Elon Musk traded barbs in an ongoing feud after Musk challenged the Facebook boss to a “cage fight.” As recently as August, Musk argued that he may require back surgery, delaying any possible match between the two tech titans. Now, Zuckerberg’s surgery pushes off any possibility of a match between the two billionaires until he has fully recovered.

After Musk warned that he might need an operation before the cage match he himself had proposed, Zuckerberg blasted him as being all talk:

The Verge reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for an end to the ongoing public discourse surrounding a proposed cage match with Elon Musk, owner of Twitter (now known as X). “It’s time to move past Elon Musk’s cage fight antics,” Zuckerberg declared, signaling a desire to move beyond the public spectacle that has captured the tech world’s attention. “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious,” Zuckerberg stated, referencing Musk’s reluctance to finalize a date for the match and his suggestion of a mere “practice round” in his backyard. This revelation came to light through shared screenshots of text exchanges between the two tech moguls. In these messages, Musk proposed a “practice bout” at Zuckerberg’s residence, to which Zuckerberg responded, advising Musk to train for a “real MMA fight” and to reach out once he’s “ready to compete.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on Mark Zuckerberg and the potential for his “cage match” with Elon Musk.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.