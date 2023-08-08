Elon Musk Claims He May Need Surgery ‘Delaying’ His Cage Fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk claims he may require surgery on his neck and upper back, casting uncertainty over his professional commitments to his many companies and potentially “delaying” his highly anticipated cage fight with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter (now known as X) has announced that he may need surgery, pending the results of an MRI on his neck and upper back. The potential surgery could temporarily divert Musk’s attention from his multiple executive roles, including his leadership at the Boring Company and Neuralink, and may also delay a proposed cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta).

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Musk’s health has become a subject of intense interest globally, especially after he mentioned suffering from “mega back pain” following a bout with a sumo wrestler. He previously said he “might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together.”

Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

Ah, the chickening out has begun. Elon Musk can't fight because he might need back surgery. He has to get an MRI! Not a single word until Zuckerberg is ready to go. 🙄😂 #TheChickening pic.twitter.com/c7VZEDK9MT — doloresquintana @ home 🖕 (@doloresquintana) August 7, 2023

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with the two billionaires engaging in online banter and agreeing to a physical fight. The proposed cage fight has captured the public’s imagination, with both CEOs taking digs at each other online.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads on Sunday that he had proposed August 26 as the date for the match, but Musk had not confirmed. “Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Musk’s recent announcement that the contest will be livestreamed on Twitter (now known as X), and that all proceeds would go to charity for veterans, has further fueled the intrigue. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk posted on August 6, 2023.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on . All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

However, Zuckerberg questioned the reliability of Musk’s platform, suggesting a different approach for raising money for charity. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” he wrote on Threads.

The potential surgery and the proposed fight between Musk and Zuckerberg have raised questions about Musk’s ability to juggle his many responsibilities. If Musk ultimately requires surgery, his condition could at least temporarily take some of his attention away from his multiple executive roles.

