WeWork Files for Bankruptcy After Once Boasting a $47 Billion Valuation

WeWork, once a darling of startup culture that became a high-flying office-sharing behemoth worth $47 billion in 2019, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Now, the company will fight to restructure its business and stay alive.

CNBC reports that WeWork, the company synonymous with the rise of co-working environments, has sought Chapter 11 protection in a New Jersey federal court. This filing marks a pivotal chapter for the company, primarily affecting its U.S. and Canadian locations, as it grapples with liabilities estimated between $10 billion to $50 billion.

Breitbart News reported last week that the bankruptcy was imminent:

The Wall Street Journal reports that WeWork, once a titan in the co-working space industry, is on the precipice of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Sources intimate with the matter have unveiled that the company is wrestling with substantial financial uncertainties, casting shadows over its future viability.

WeWork CEO David Tolley acknowledged the gravity of the situation while expressing a sense of optimism in a press release. “I am deeply grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and expedite this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement,” Tolley stated. He further reinforced the company’s dedication to its core services and the community it serves, despite the looming financial restraints.

The company’s journey from an incredible valuation of $47 billion in 2019 to its current state is a cautionary tale of corporate ambition meeting market realities. The failed attempt to go public five years ago was just the beginning of WeWork’s challenges. The subsequent Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation, as the abrupt end of leases and the economic downturn led to a significant loss of clients and revenue.

WeWork is perhaps most famous for the antics of eccentric co-founder Adam Neumann. As Breitbart News previously reported:

Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010, helping to turn the start-up into a millennial-focused juggernaut. But reports have depicted him as an erratic leader who engaged in bizarre behavior more suited to a frat house than a public company. The Journal reported that Neumann was once forced off a private flight after crew members found a cereal box filled with marijuana. Neumann also reportedly received $5.9 million from WeWork for use of the word “we” when the company rebranded itself as The We Company in anticipation of the IPO. He eventually returned the money following widespread criticism.

Neumann reflected on the company’s current predicament, terming the bankruptcy filing as “disappointing.”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.