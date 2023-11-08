GM’s Cruise Confirms Human ‘Remote Assistants’ Have to Help Drive Robotaxis Every 4-5 Miles

GM-owned Self-driving car company Cruise has provided new details on how often human “remote assistants” help their autonomous vehicles navigate tricky urban driving situations.

CNBC reports that Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt recently confirmed that the company’s self-driving cars are remotely assisted by humans two to four percent of the time on average when operating in complex city environments. In terms of how far robotaxis drive, remote assistance sessions are initiated approximately every four to five miles.

Many sessions are short requests for confirmation before the car proceeds, Vogt explained. The autonomous vehicle often initiates the call itself before needing help, such as when its path is obstructed. In a number of cases, the issue is resolved by the self-driving car before the human advisor even examines the situation.

Vogt stated: “Cruise AVs are being remotely assisted (RA) 2-4 percent of the time on average, in complex urban environments. This is low enough already that there isn’t a huge cost benefit to optimizing much further, especially given how useful it is to have humans review things in certain situations.”

According to a Cruise spokesperson, during driverless testing there was one remote assistant for every 15-20 autonomous vehicles on the road. The remote advisors give “wayfinding guidance” to help the vehicles navigate difficult scenarios, but do not actively control or drive the cars.

Cruise says its remote assistants go through comprehensive training and ongoing performance reviews to ensure safety. The company has lost approximately $1.9 billion so far this year as it continues to develop and validate its self-driving technology.

Breitbart News recently reported on Cruise trying to control the damage of its recent nationwide suspension of robotaxi operations:

