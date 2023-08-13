WATCH: Driverless Cars Cause Traffic Jam in San Francisco in Malfunction

A group of about ten self-driving taxis became stuck in the San Francisco neighborhood of North Beach on Friday evening, causing a traffic jam just one day after regulators voted to allow driverless taxi companies virtual free rein in the city.

The jam was captured by bystanders, as drivers were stuck behind — and between — the driverless taxis, owned by the Cruise company.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the company blamed wireless connectivity issues related to a nearby music festival:

As many as 10 Cruise driverless cars stopped working in San Francisco’s North Beach on Friday night, causing traffic to back up and leaving some questioning the decision of state regulators a day earlier to approve the expanded use of robotaxis in the city. The autonomous vehicles appeared to be stopped in the middle of Grant Avenue, according to social media posts, with hazards on, blocking other cars from moving.