Concordia U. Students Attack Jewish Classmates Protesting Against Hamas

Video footage posted to social media appears to show students at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, attacking Jewish and Israeli students who set up a table to call for the release of hostages currently held by Hamas.

In one video clip from the incident, an apparent pro-Palestine student can be heard calling someone a “kike.”

Watch Below:

Additional footage showed a physical scuffle among a group of people, before police get involved.

A caption on the video read, “Palestinian students at Concordia violently attack a Jewish table made to honor the 230+ hostages taken by Hamas terrorists and they try to rip an Israeli flag. Police arrive on campus.”

Watch Below:

Here, you can see “activists” taunting and threatening Jewish students with violence after a solidarity demonstration for the kidnapped in Gaza. One girl said, “We’ll see you after class, be ready.” pic.twitter.com/XlG9U6YHFX — איתן (@YehudiGadol) November 8, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the October 7 massacre of Jews in Israel has galvanized students into putting on pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations on their college campuses, with one student at Ohio State University even referring to the Palestinian terror group Hamas as “a resistance movement.”

The reaction from pro-Palestine students in the West has also opened the eyes of many who are now shocked to see how widespread antisemitism is on college campuses.

Concordia University has not responded to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

