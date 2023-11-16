Pew: 32% of Young People Get Their News from China’s TikTok

A recent Pew Research Center study reveals a significant increase in Americans, particularly younger adults, turning to TikTok for their news, contrasting with static or declining news consumption on other social media platforms. An alarming 32 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 turn to the China-owned platform to get their news.

The Pew Research Center stated in a recent study that in a landscape where traditional social media platforms are witnessing a plateau or decline in news dissemination, TikTok has emerged as a notable exception. According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, there has been a substantial increase in the number of U.S. adults who regularly get their news from TikTok. This trend starkly contrasts with the patterns observed on other major social media sites, where news consumption has either remained stagnant or experienced a downturn in recent years.

The data shows a remarkable increase in the percentage of U.S. adults turning to TikTok for news – from a mere three percent in 2020 to 14 percent in 2023. This shift is especially pronounced among younger demographics. TikTok, primarily known for its short-form video content, has gained immense popularity among teenagers and young adults. Two-thirds of teenagers report using the platform, and it is increasingly becoming a news source for them.

The study highlights a significant generational divide in news consumption on social media. Among adults aged 18 to 29, 32 percent report regularly getting news from TikTok, a higher percentage than in previous years. This contrasts with only 15 percent of those aged 30 to 49, seven percent of those aged 50 to 64, and a mere three percent of those over 65.

As Breitbart New reported, TikTok, owned by a hostile foreign nation, has already shown itself to be be meddling in other country’s business, a national security threat, as well as a danger to teens and kids.

Read more at the Pew Research Center here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.