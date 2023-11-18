Lawsuit: Popular ‘Roblox’ Video Game Exposes Children to Sexual Content and Grooming

The company behind Roblox, a video game massively popular with children and young teens, is facing a class-action lawsuit initiated by concerned parents over allegations of sexual content and grooming on its gaming platform, raising serious concerns about the safety of its young user base.

PC Gamer reports that Roblox, a global online platform known for its gaming experiences targeted towards children, has recently come under intense scrutiny. The company is now facing a class-action lawsuit filed in California, brought forth by parents accusing Roblox of exposing their children to inappropriate sexual content and grooming. This lawsuit highlights a growing concern among parents about the safety of online environments for children, particularly on platforms like Roblox, which boasts a significant young audience.

The lawsuit alleges that The Roblox Corporation engaged in “intentional and negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, violations of California’s Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and State Consumer Protection Acts.” These accusations stem from the platform’s alleged failure to effectively shield its predominantly young users, with over 60 percent under 16 years old, from harmful content and potential predators.

Parents have expressed deep concerns over the platform’s safety measures, or lack thereof. Alexandra Walsh of Walsh Law, representing the parents, stated, “There’s a misperception that Roblox is safe–the brand has a bit of a halo around it due to the company falsely advertising itself that way to parents.” The lawsuit details disturbing incidents, including children encountering avatars engaged in explicit activities and being subjected to inappropriate messages and grooming tactics.

One case involved a seven-year-old child whose mother, identified as K.M., spent around $4,000 on the game, only to discover her child receiving abusive messages, including requests for virtual sexual acts. Another plaintiff, Damien Uhl, shared a harrowing account of his 12-year-old daughter being groomed by an adult posing as a young girl on Roblox, leading to the exchange of inappropriate emails and photos.

Roblox Corporation has responded to the allegations, stating, “We dispute the allegations and will respond in court. Roblox is committed to providing a positive and safe experience for people of all ages. We have an expert team of thousands of people dedicated to moderation and safety on Roblox 24/7, and we act swiftly to block inappropriate content or behavior when detected, including sexual content which violates our Community Standards.”

The company added: “We have a number of features specifically designed to keep kids safe including filtering text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information and offering parental controls and features to limit or turn off chat. We have invested in building tools to give parents visibility into their children’s activity, including to prevent them from making unauthorized purchases.”

Breitbart News reported last month that a man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a girl he groomed playing Roblox.

