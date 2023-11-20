VIDEO: Tesla Flies over Pool and Smashes into California Home

A Tesla car crashed into a woman’s home in San Mateo, California, early Friday, leaving a gaping hole in its wake.

Meredith Donato said a security alarm system went off because it initially appeared that someone had broken into the home, KTVU reported Friday.

However, a Tesla had crashed into her mother’s house. Video footage shows the car surrounded by debris in the resident’s kitchen.

ABC 7 reported no one was injured during the crash. According to law enforcement, the Tesla driver lost control while traveling downhill. Then the car went over an embankment and swimming pool before hitting the house.

“If my mother was in the house, she would absolutely have been drinking her tea at 7:00 a.m. in the kitchen. There’s obviously property damage, but at the end of the day, it’s just stuff,” Donato, who was glad no one was hurt, said.

Additional video footage shows crews preparing the vehicle for towing:

In June, a mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed when their Tesla crashed into a tree in Santa Clara, California, according to Breitbart News:

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Tesla’s self-driving technology was in use when the accident occurred. It is still too early in the inquiry, according to Santa Clara police, to tell whether the Tesla’s autopilot features were activated. Tesla hasn’t yet made an official statement about the incident. However, the incident has sparked public concern over the security of autonomous vehicles. Breitbart News recently reported on the grim statistics about Elon Musk’s “Autopilot” software for Tesla vehicles that have recently emerged. The technology has contributed to more than 700 accidents and 17 deaths since 2019.

Meanwhile, analysis of dash camera video and data from a crash that occurred in Texas produced evidence of major flaws in the “Autopilot” system, Breitbart News reported in August.

“The accident is part of a long string of crashes where the Tesla Autopilot failed to recognize stopped emergency vehicles on the road, leading to a crash,” the article read.