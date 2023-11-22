Report: OpenAI’s Employee Revolt Was Caused by Conflicting Stories on Sam Altman’s Ouster

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has gone through a major controversy following the firing of co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, leading to conflicting explanations and widespread anger among its employees. Although the crisis has passed with the rehiring of Altman, deep questions remain about how and why the company abruptly dumped its CEO.

Business Insider reports that OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT, has recently faced significant internal turmoil following the dismissal of its co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman. The situation has raised questions and led to a sense of unrest among OpenAI employees primarily based on the company’s confusing and contradictory internal communications.

One of the primary issues leading to hundreds of employees threatening to quit relates to the explanations provided to the employees regarding Altman’s ouster. Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-founder, offered two primary explanations, both relating to Altman’s communications with the board. The first involved Altman assigning the same project to two different people within OpenAI. The second revolved around Altman providing differing opinions about a personnel member to two board members. These reasons, however, were met with skepticism by the OpenAI staff, who were largely unconvinced by the board’s narrative.

The situation intensified when Emmett Shear, former CEO of Amazon’s Twitch, was named OpenAI’s new interim CEO, replacing Mira Murati, who had initially succeeded Altman. This appointment took place in a hastily arranged meeting at one of OpenAI’s San Francisco offices, attended by only a few employees, while the rest staged a walkout. The staff’ reportedly expected to see Altman reinstated, making Shear’s appointment particularly surprising. Altman ultimately was reinstated late on Tuesday, five days after he was fired.

In a dramatic turn of events, an open letter protesting the board’s decision not to reinstate Altman was circulated among staff. This letter, signed by over 90 percent of OpenAI’s employees, including prominent figures like Murati and Sutskever, demanded new board appointments and the return of Altman.

The turmoil within OpenAI is set against the backdrop of significant investment from Microsoft, the company’s largest investor, which has reportedly put at least $10 billion into OpenAI. Despite Altman’s return to the company, the truth of why the board of directors axed him in the first place has not yet been revealed.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.