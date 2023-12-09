University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill Resigns After Failure to Condemn Antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned as president of the university in the wake of intense backlash over her failure during a recent congressional hearing on Capitol Hill to say whether advocating for the genocide of Jews is permissible on campus.

“Dear members of the Penn community,” the university began in its announcement. “I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania.”

“She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law,” the school added.

“On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University of Pennsylvania and wish her well,” the university concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Magill faced pressure to resign after she evaded questions about antisemitism on campus during a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, and after a donor threatened to pull $100 million from the university.

Magill and the presidents of Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) faced intense backlash after they declined to say during the hearing whether advocating for the genocide of Jews is permissible on campus.

After Magill’s failure during the congressional hearing, the university president attempted to walk back her remarks — or lack thereof — by releasing a video clarifying that calling for the genocide of Jewish people would, in fact, be harassment on campus.

