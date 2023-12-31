Facebook has suspended the account Libs of TikTok, which exposes leftism and wokeness, for allegedly violating its community standards.

“The Page Libs of Tik Tok has been disabled for going against our Community Standards. You cannot visit the Page and you won’t be able to add new people to work on the Page,” a screenshot of the message to the account, posted on the Libs of TikTok X profile on Saturday, read:

BREAKING: @facebook just suspended Libs of TikTok. They claim we violated community standards. pic.twitter.com/1tt7mrUXDu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

The New York Post report on the matter noted the message did not say what rules the account allegedly violated.

In a subsequent post Saturday evening, Libs of TikTok told those following the X page “Libs of TikTok was suspended from @Facebook today. The censorship is ramping up as we head into the 2024 elections. Buckle up!”:

Libs of TikTok was suspended from @facebook today. The censorship is ramping up as we head into the 2024 elections. Buckle up!https://t.co/oHId1vjzne — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

In 2022, Facebook previously banned the account once workers at Boston Children’s Hospital claimed they were threatened after a post claiming children were being given hysterectomies during so-called “gender-affirming surgeries,” the Post article said, noting the account’s founder is 28-year-old Chaya Raichik.

Following claims from the hospital workers, the Libs of TikTok account reportedly remained live on Facebook but its founder was unable to post content.

X users were quick to comment on the recent suspension news, one person writing, “Woke are always scared of the truth.”

“The standard you probably violated was ‘telling the truth.’ They have to punish that,” another user replied, while someone else said, “Trying to protect children from getting abused goes against Facebook’s standards. Mark Zuckerberg has never had morals.”

It is important to contrast the recent suspension to a Breitbart News article published on Tuesday regarding Facebook:

Recent reports have emerged indicating that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta implementation of encrypted messaging on Facebook and Instagram facilitated predatory behavior against children. A former executive explains, “It was a hundred times worse than any of us expected. There were millions of pedophiles targeting tens of millions of children.”

In February, the instant messaging platform typically used as an online workspace known as Slack told Raichik she was no longer allowed to use its service, Breitbart News reported.

“In a message to Raichik shared by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, Slack said that she had violated the platform’s ‘acceptable use policy,’ although the tech company would not cite a specific example,” the article said.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Libs of TikTok. Readers can view those articles by clicking here.

According to the recent Post report, In September 2022, Twitter — now X — also suspended Libs of TikTok for alleged hateful conduct — one month before Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the platform. Twitter had suspended the account several times before.”