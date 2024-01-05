The Main Conversation on X/Twitter About Epstein Files Is Stephen Hawking Memes

Following the recent unsealing of documents related to disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, most onlookers seem underwhelmed by the lack of revelations into the shadowy empire of perversion that Epstein once ruled over. In fact, jokes and memes about Stephen Hawking are dominating the discussion on X/Twitter.

Following the recent release of court records, many have been disappointed by the apparent lack of revelations about Epstein’s crimes and clients. Most onlookers have resorted to highlighting the high-profile individuals who were present on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island. While some are unsurprising, such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, one name has stood out as a big surprise — Stephen Hawking.

AP News provided more context, writing:

The new records include a single reference to the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. His name appears, misspelled, in an email Epstein sent proposing a reward be paid to anyone who could debunk a baseless claim that Hawking had participated in “an underage orgy.” Hawking, who died in 2018, had attended one of Epstein’s academic gatherings in 2006.

Twitter users were quick to jump on the humor behind the idea of Hawking engaging in “underage orgies” on the island given the ALS that left him confined to an electric wheelchair, unable to speak, and largely immobile. Here are just a few of the memes that have gained popularity following the revelation:

Stephen Hawking on his way to Epstein’s Island after hearing there was an orgy goin on pic.twitter.com/cw9JHe9Zba — 🕷 (@gowens1878) January 4, 2024

Stephen Hawking rolling up to Jeffrey Epstein’s island pic.twitter.com/wDcW3r18BQ — juju Ὃ (@ayeejuju) January 4, 2024

One user used an infamous clip from the 1988 film Mac and Me to describe what would happen if Hawking’s debit card were declined on the island:

Stephen Hawking when his debit card got declined on Epstein Island pic.twitter.com/QMh1dbiqwT — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 4, 2024

One user noted the humor behind the idea that Epstein’s island was ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant:

I am absolutely losing it that Epstein island was ADA compliant https://t.co/PxG7QefCkD — ＷＥＴ ＡＲＭＡＤＩＬＬＯ (@BauceSauce) January 4, 2024

Another tweet translates as “Stephen Hawking when he arrived on the island,”

Stephen Hawking cuando llegaba a la islapic.twitter.com/QgApJO1IAN https://t.co/GBykBIP7T2 — nicoo (@nicodauson_) January 4, 2024

One user even joked about Hawking’s current status in the afterlife:

One video featured a man in a wheelchair speeding down the highway, titled “Stephen Hawking otw [on the way] to Epstein island when he heard it was a 2 for 1 kids special,”

Stephen Hawking otw to Epstein island when he heard it was a 2 for 1 kids special pic.twitter.com/RKU6lR1GBk — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 4, 2024

Finally, social media couldn’t resist poking fun at Hawking’s appearance on The Simpsons:

"Come Lisa, I'll introduce you to Bill Clinton" pic.twitter.com/nx026DvY0r — Simp Neelix (@SimpNeelix) January 5, 2024

