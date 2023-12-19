Several of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates’ names will reportedly be disclosed soon.

The names will appear in court documents set to be released in early January, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday, adding the move is part of an unsealing a judge ordered on Monday.

Over 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's high-profile associates will be NAMED in court documents set to be unsealed in the first days of 2024 https://t.co/mfmqTGR05W pic.twitter.com/hJOxDwdviz — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 19, 2023

The outlet continued:

Some 177 people will be identified across hundreds of files which will shed new light on the late financier’s sex trafficking operation and his network of influence. Judge Loretta Preska wrote “unsealed in full” next to the names of 177 Does who are Epstein’s friends, recruiters, victims and others whose names will be revealed when the material is released within the coming weeks. The material is related to a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts in New York against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the Mail, some of the people are identified through links to media interviews. Among the names are housekeepers who worked on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

It is important to note that a recent Wall Street Journal report showed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was pictured in 2014 with one of Epstein’s victims, per Breitbart News.

However, “Gates consistently downplays his connection to Epstein, but reports of their connection continue to emerge,” the Breitbart News article noted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said recently that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) denied her request to subpoena Epstein’s flight logs, then she asked, “What are Democrats trying to hide?” Breitbart News reported on December 4.

“We need to uncover the names of every individual who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific human trafficking ring. I’m calling to subpoena his flight logs,” Blackburn later added.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell by suspected suicide, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The news of his suicide comes weeks after authorities found the disgraced billionaire semi-conscious in his jail cell. At the time, Epstein was in a fetal position with marks around his neck, signifying a failed suicide attempt,” the article said.

