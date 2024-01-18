The failed Peregrine lunar lander will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere late Thursday and burn up on re-entry somewhere over the South Pacific.

Experts had been working with NASA and other space companies to find the most safe and responsible way of ending Peregrine’s mission.

The doomed lander suffered a critical propellant leak shortly after launching from Florida on its Vulcan rocket last week, as Breitbart News reported. Clearly an omen for 2024. https://t.co/ffnRKdfl0p — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 15, 2024

Although engineers were able to stabilise the situation, the loss of oxidiser meant a safe touch-down on the lunar surface could never be attempted.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic has decided to dispose of the craft, rather let it wander aimlessly through space, posing a collision hazard.

“Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled re-entry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific. The team has been continuously monitoring our re-entry analysis with [the US space agency, Nasa],” the company said in its latest mission update. “We expect re-entry to occur at approximately 16:00 Thursday, January 18 EST (21:00 GMT).” Peregrine is the first of eight planned missions in NASA’s commercial lunar payload services initiative.

NASA hopes it can reduce the cost of future missions by sponsoring the private sector.

The last time the U.S. launched a moon-landing mission was in December 1972.