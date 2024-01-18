Rats from a Ship: Sheryl Sandberg Bids Board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta

In a major shakeup at Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Sheryl Sandberg, a key figure in Facebook’s growth, has announced her departure from the company’s board of directors. Sandberg previously stepped down from her COO position in 2022.

Gizmodo reports that Sheryl Sandberg, often hailed as the original “girlboss” of Silicon Valley and a longstanding presence at Facebook, has decided to step down from her role on the board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. This marks a significant transition for Sandberg, who has been a pivotal figure in shaping the trajectory of the company. Announcing her departure in a Facebook post, Sandberg expressed her profound gratitude and the multitude of memories she amassed during her tenure.

Sandberg stated in the post: “With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May.” She further indicated her continued support for Meta in a different capacity, stating, “Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.”

Sandberg stepped down from her long-held position as COO and Zuckerberg’s chief lieutenant in 2022. Her choice to leave Zuckerberg’s board of directors comes as the company remains under a cloud of bad news, including a lawsuit filed by 42 states that accuses the company of targeting young people with addictive features on Facebook and Instagram.

Joining Facebook in 2008, Sandberg has been instrumental in steering the company through various phases of growth and navigating through numerous challenges, including the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal. “Serving as Facebook’s — and then Meta’s — COO for 14 ½ years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship.” she stated in her announcement​​.

In response to this announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged Sandberg’s contributions to the company, stating: “Thank you, Sheryl, for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years.” He added, “Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years”​.

Read more at Gizmodo here.

