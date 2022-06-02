Facebook’s Woke COO Sheryl Sandberg Leaves Zuckerberg’s Empire

According to recent reports, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s longtime second in command and a notorious leftist, is stepping down from her position at the social media giant.

ABC News reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) COO Sheryl Sandberg has announced her intention to step down from the position she has held since 2008. Sandberg wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the decision: “I am beyond grateful to the thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta with whom I have had the privilege of working over the last 14 years. Every day someone does something that stops me in my tracks and reminds me how lucky I am to be surrounded by such remarkable colleagues. This team is filled with exceptionally talented people who have poured their hearts and minds into building products that have had a profound impact on the world.”

Sandberg will work with CEO Mark Zuckerberg to transition her responsibilities over the next few months and hand off the role to her replacement in the fall. Sandberg plans to remain on Facebook’s board of directors. Facebook’s Vice President of Central Products, Javier Olivan, will take over as COO.

Sandberg has been credited for Facebook’s growth in the online ad market, massively boosting advertising revenue and turning the division into an industry powerhouse. Sandberg joined the company in 2008, just one year previously Facebook’s revenue barely exceeded $150 million. In 2021, Facebook generated around $117 billion.

The company’s advertising business has faced scrutiny, however. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission sued the company alleging that it sustained a monopoly through anti-competitive practices. A federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed in January. Facebook is also facing another lawsuit claiming that it colluded with Google to dominate the online advertising business.

Breitbart News reported last year that Sandberg’s relationship with Zuckerberg faltered in the wake of disastrous scandals that have plagued the company.

Breibart reported:

The New York Times reports in an article titled “Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg’s Partnership Did Not Survive Trump,” that the relationship between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and company COO Sheryl Sandberg took a major downturn during the Trump presidency as the company was forced to deal with multiple scandals and issues. According to the NYT, many of the issues between the two began with Sandberg’s public handling of the scandals that Facebook faced; such as the January 6 Capitol Hill riots that were primarily organized on Facebook. Sandberg denied that Facebook was a key organizing tool for the events and was later proven wrong.

In her departure post, Sandberg commented: “The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days. To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe.”

