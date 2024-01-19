‘Woke-Free’ Job Board RedBalloon CEO: Job Search Goes Better for Alumni of Turning Point USA than Harvard

Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of RedBalloon, a company that links non-woke job seekers with prospective employers, told Breitbart News that it is more advantageous to tell companies that you are an alumni of Turning Point USA rather than Harvard University in today’s America.

“It is more important to say, ‘I’m a TPUSA alumni’ than ‘I went to Harvard University’ for many of these small businesses, which is crazy to think about, that we’re in an America where that’s true,” Crapuchettes told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

The RedBalloon CEO explained how Turning Point USA alumni can search for jobs on his website:

TPUSA actually has 65,000 alumni, people who have been through the system at some level, which is awesome — and so what we’re doing is we are providing a free job board experience for all those people at RedBalloon.work/TPUSA. As a student, you can fill out a profile and get a badge that says, “I’m a TPUSA alumni.” Then businesses from around the country are then going to be able to search for you. And you’d be surprised, it is actually a calling card.

Crapuchettes added that institutions like “Harvard University are training students to be anarchists, and what business in their right mind wants that person inside their four walls?”

RedBalloon, a job recruiting company that seeks to connect employees to employers who “prioritize a positive workplace culture free from the divisiveness of cancel-culture mandates,” announced its partnership with Turning Point USA Alumni Association last month.

“This is a moment in America where we need people to be in vocations and jobs where they can be free,” Crapuchettes said. “Because if you’re free at work, you’re more likely to be free at home, in your community, in your church, and hopefully at the polls.”

When it comes to finding businesses that meet RedBalloon’s pro-freedom qualifications, one of the ways this is done is by surveying thousands of companies via their joint project with the non-woke digital marketplace Public Square, Crapuchettes noted.

“We ask every employer to sign a pledge that they believe that the constitution still matters, and that they are going to protect the freedom of their current and future employees, up to medical privacy,” the RedBalloon CEO said.

“That includes the vaccine mandates. If someone wants to get a vaccine, that is entirely their thing, it’s not up to the employer,” Crapuchettes added, noting that “upwards of 30 percent of businesses in America are still requiring a vaccine to work there.”

“We believe that people should talk to their doctor, not their HR department about what they put in their body,” he said.

