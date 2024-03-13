EU Parliament Passes ‘AI Act’ to Reign In Artificial Intelligence

The European Parliament has passed the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework for artificial intelligence.

CNBC reports that the European Parliament has overwhelmingly voted in favor of the AI Act , a sweeping piece of legislation that aims to establish guardrails around the field of artificial intelligence. The act, which garnered 523 votes in support, 46 against, and 49 abstentions on Wednesday, represents a pioneering effort to proactively address the potential risks and challenges posed by AI systems.

The EU’s AI Act takes a nuanced approach, classifying AI technologies into different risk categories ranging from “unacceptable” to high, medium, and low hazard. Technologies deemed “unacceptable,” such as those that enable widespread surveillance or manipulate human behavior, will be outright banned under the new rules. High-risk AI systems, which include applications in areas like healthcare, transport, and critical infrastructure, will be subject to strict obligations and rigorous testing before being allowed on the market.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, celebrated the act’s passage, declaring on social media, “Europe is NOW a global standard-setter in AI.” This sentiment was echoed by Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, who hailed the act as “trail-blazing” and emphasized its role in enabling innovation while safeguarding fundamental rights.

The road to implementing the AI Act, however, is expected to be a challenging one. As Dragos Tudorache, a lawmaker who oversaw the EU’s negotiations on the agreement, acknowledged, “The biggest hurdle remains implementation.” The act is slated to enter into force at the end of the current legislative term in May, after undergoing final checks and receiving endorsement from the European Council. Subsequently, a staggered implementation process will commence from 2025 onwards.

The EU’s move to regulate AI comes amid growing concerns over the potential misuse of the technology, particularly in the realm of deepfakes – AI-generated false events, including photos and videos. With a swathe of crucial global elections on the horizon this year, governments worldwide are grappling with the challenge of combating the spread of disinformation facilitated by AI.

Legal experts have lauded the AI Act as a significant milestone in international AI regulation, with some drawing parallels to the EU’s pioneering role in data protection with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Steven Farmer, an AI specialist at the international law firm Pillsbury, noted, “The bloc moved early in the rush to regulate data, giving us the GDPR, which we are seeing a global convergence towards. The AI Act seems to be a case of history repeating itself.”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.