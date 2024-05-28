China Dominates the Market for ‘AI Tutors’ Doing Students’ Homework for Them

The rise of AI-powered homework apps is revolutionizing the way students approach their studies, posing a significant challenge to established tutoring franchises like Kumon. AI tutors can complete students’ homework for them ensuring they learn nothing — and the bigger problem is that China dominates the market.

TechCrunch reports that in recent years, AI tutors began to emerge in the education sector. These apps, such as Answer AI and Gauth, are leveraging the power of large language models like ChatGPT to provide students with personalized assistance for a wide range of subjects, from calculus to history. The convenience and affordability of these AI-driven solutions are attracting students who previously relied on expensive private tutors or time-consuming YouTube tutorials.

Evan, a high school sophomore from Houston, exemplifies the shift towards AI tutors. By subscribing to Answer AI, he has been able to tackle his Advanced Placement math homework with ease, saving a significant amount of money compared to his previous $60-per-hour private tutor. “The tutor’s hourly cost is about the same as Answer AI’s whole year of subscription,” Evan explained. “So I stopped doing a lot of [in-person] tutoring.”

The rise of AI tutors is not without its challenges. Like other apps that rely on large language models, AI tutors can sometimes generate incorrect answers or suffer from hallucinations. To mitigate these issues, apps like Answer AI employ techniques such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to fine-tune their AI with domain-specific knowledge. Still, some students, like Evan, take the precaution of cross-checking results with multiple AI tools or collaborating with peers to ensure accuracy.

The bigger problem is China’s dominance of the field. TechCrunch explains:

The two most popular AI helpers in the U.S., as of May, are both Chinese-owned. One-year-old Question AI is the brainchild of the founders of Zuoyebang, a popular Chinese homework app that has raised around $3 billion in equity over the past decade. Gauth, on the other hand, was launched by TikTok parent ByteDance in 2019. Since its inception, Question AI has been downloaded six million times across Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store in the U.S., whereas its rival Gauth has amassed twice as many installs since its launch, according to data provided by market research firm SensorTower. (Both are published in the U.S. by Singaporean entities, a common tactic as Chinese tech receives growing scrutiny from the West.) The success of Chinese homework apps is a result of their concerted effort to target the American market in recent years. In 2021, China imposed rules to clamp down on its burgeoning private tutoring sector focused on the country’s public school curriculum. Many service providers, including brick-and-mortar tutoring centers and online study apps, have since pivoted to overseas users. The U.S. is unsurprisingly their most coveted international market due to its sheer size.

As AI tutors gain popularity, educators are grappling with how to incorporate this technology into the learning process. While some public school districts have banned access to ChatGPT on school devices, enforcing a blanket ban on generative AI is challenging once students leave school premises. Instead, experts suggest educating students on the role of AI as an imperfect assistant that requires critical thinking and fact-checking.

