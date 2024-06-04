Elon’s Red Light District: X/Twitter Opens the Porn Floodgates

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially announced that it will allow the sharing of adult content on its platform, albeit with certain restrictions and guidelines in place. The platform is already plagued with pornbots spreading links to OnlyFans profiles and other XXX content, with an estimated 13 percent of all posts already consisting of pornographic content.

Variety reports that X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, has recently updated its usage policies to allow users to share “consensually produced and distributed” adult content. This move marks a notable change in the platform’s stance on adult material, as it aims to strike a balance between freedom of expression and the protection of its users, particularly minors. Twitter’s previous plan to morph into a porn site were scuttled when the company realized its complete inability to police child pornography.

According to the updated Adult Content Policy, users are permitted to share adult nudity or sexual behavior, provided that the content is properly labeled. X/Twitter emphasizes the importance of consent and autonomy, stating that adults should be able to engage with and create content that reflects their beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality.

However, the platform also acknowledges the need to restrict exposure to adult content for children and users who choose not to view such material. X/Twitter prohibits content that promotes exploitation, non-consent, objectification, sexualization, or harm to minors, as well as obscene behaviors. The sharing of adult content in highly visible places, such as profile photos or banners, is also not permitted.

Brooke Erin Duffy, an associate professor of communication at Cornell University, believes that this move aligns well with X’s post-Musk marketing strategy. She notes that the platform has been “unapologetically provocative” and has sought to differentiate itself from “brand-safe” competitors like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok. By allowing adult content, X/Twitter appears to be courting creators and artists who have been restricted by platform guidelines that punish nudity or sexual expression.

It is worth noting that even before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the platform already allowed some form of adult content. In October 2022, just before the official close of Musk’s deal, the company estimated that 13 percent of all posts on the platform contained adult material.

To ensure compliance with the new policy, X/Twitter encourages users who regularly post adult content to adjust their media settings, placing their images and videos behind a content warning that must be acknowledged before the media can be viewed. Users under the age of 18 or those who do not include a birth date on their profile will not be able to view posts marked as adult content.

X/Twitter has also implemented measures to enforce its policy, stating that if users continue to fail to mark their posts appropriately, the platform will adjust their account settings for them. Users can report unmarked adult content or other violations using the app’s reporting features, and they have the right to appeal decisions if they believe a mistake has been made.

