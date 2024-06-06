A secluded tribe in the Amazon rainforest is apparently grappling with the effects of high-speed internet since Elon Musk’s Starlink gave them access to the World Wide Web.

The Marubo people, who live along the Ituí River, got access to the internet in September 2023, and it has brought significant changes to their community, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Seventy-three-year-old Tsainama Marubo said at first everyone was happy about the arrival of the internet because it meant her neighbors could talk to loved ones who live far away and have access to help when they experienced an emergency.

However, the situation has reportedly deteriorated, she explained, adding that the young people have grown lazy. But she also emphasized she did not want the internet taken away from the tribe.

The Times article continued:

After only nine months with Starlink, the Marubo are already grappling with the same challenges that have racked American households for years: teenagers glued to phones; group chats full of gossip; addictive social networks; online strangers; violent video games; scams; misinformation; and minors watching pornography.