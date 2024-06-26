Another Purge: X/Twitter Conservatives Report Large Drops in Followers, Suspension of Legitimate Accounts

Elon Musk’s X platform, formerly Twitter, appears to have recently suspended a slew of accounts, causing popular conservative X accounts to experience a large loss in followers. Despite many claiming this purge is aimed at the bot accounts plaguing the platform, multiple complaints of legitimate accounts being suspended have also surfaced.

While it remains unclear why accounts were suspended, many conservatives took to X/Twitter to comment that they have noticed their follower count drop by large numbers. Moreover, the suspended accounts do not appear to have been entirely bots, but also actual users of the social media platform.

“Anyone else lose followers last night? I lost 5,000.” the popular conservative X account Catturd wrote.

Anyone else lose followers last night? I lost 5,000. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 26, 2024

“I lost a few thousand. I’m guessing it was a bot purge,” the editor-in-chief Vigilant News Network commented.

“Lost a little over 6k,” the popular X account Clown World wrote.

“Yep, I noticed that I lost followers last night,” the popular X account known as General replied.

“2,000 here,” the popular X account @SteveLovesAmmo said.

“lost 3,500,” political Commentator Gunther Eagleman noted.

“Lost 4K. Normal nightly losses are 2-3K. It was not always like this…” the popular X account Alpha Fox wrote.

“Over 1000!” political commenter Mike Engleman exclaimed.

Journalist Caroline Farrow, meanwhile, wrote, “One of the accounts suspended in the great Twitter/X purge is that of the Family Education Trust!! They are never rude, abusive or hateful!! What is going on?!! @elonmusk.”

🚨One of the accounts suspended in the great Twitter/X purge is that of the Family Education Trust!! They are never rude, abusive or hateful!! What is going on?!! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ByD3bAPU6H — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) June 26, 2024

“What’s going on @x, @elonmusk?” The European Conservative echoed. “Mass purge of conservative accounts, including our Brussels-based journo @TOR_EuroCon?”

“I wonder if @elonmusk and @Support know that they suspended a whole bunch of actual users in their bot purge last night?” The Dilley Show host Brenden Dilley asked. “I’m getting emails from people who were randomly suspended and their appeals are being auto-denied.”

I wonder if @elonmusk and @Support know that they suspended a whole bunch of actual users in their bot purge last night? I'm getting emails from people who were randomly suspended and their appeals are being auto-denied. pic.twitter.com/6EIQBu6rJz — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) June 26, 2024

“There are some real people who did nothing wrong in this purge. Please bring them back,” UncoverDC editor-in-chief Tracy Beanz said.

There are some real people who did nothing wrong in this purge. Please bring them back. pic.twitter.com/YurmSDWo61 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 26, 2024

“There was another HUGE purge of X accounts last night, it’s weird to me that even dating back to when Jack owned this platform they just never could get these ‘bot purges’ right,”YouTuber TheQuartering wrote.

There was another HUGE purge of X accounts last night, it's weird to me that even dating back to when Jack owned this platform they just never could get these "bot purges" right. It's almost like someone is there tossing in a few people they don't like & trying to cover it up. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) June 26, 2024

This reporter also experienced a loss of at least 800 followers on X within the last 24 hours.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.