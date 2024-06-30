Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Competitors Think They Are ‘Creating God’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared his vision for the future of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of diverse AI systems and criticizing the notion of a singular, all-encompassing AI.

TechCrunch reports that in a recent YouTube interview with Kane Sutter, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, offered his thoughts on the future of AI and the role of open-source technology in its development. Zuckerberg’s comments come at a time when AI is rapidly evolving and reshaping various aspects of technology and society.

Zuckerberg expressed his firm belief that the future of AI will not be dominated by a single, unified system. He stated, “I deeply believe that there will not be just one AI.” This perspective stands in stark contrast to some competitors in the tech industry who, according to Zuckerberg, seem to think they’re “creating God” with their AI efforts.

The Meta CEO emphasized the importance of open-source technology in democratizing AI tools. He argued against the hoarding of AI technology by a single company, stating, “I don’t think that AI technology is a thing that should be kind of hoarded and … that one company gets to use it to build whatever central, single product that they’re building.”

Zuckerberg’s comments appear to be a thinly veiled criticism of companies pursuing closed AI platforms. He expressed skepticism about the idea of a “one true AI,” describing it as a “pretty big turnoff” when people in the tech industry discuss such concepts. Instead, he advocated for the creation of multiple AI systems that cater to diverse interests and needs.

To support this vision, Meta announced early tests of its AI Studio software in the United States. This platform will allow creators to build AI avatars capable of interacting with followers through Instagram’s messaging system. These AI-powered avatars will be clearly labeled to avoid confusion, highlighting Meta’s commitment to transparency in AI deployment.

Zuckerberg’s stance on AI diversity aligns with his broader vision for the future of technology. He discussed the potential of smart glasses and neural interfaces, suggesting that these technologies could eventually reduce our reliance on smartphones. However, he cautioned that this transition would be gradual, noting that new platforms typically complement rather than completely replace existing technologies.

The Meta CEO also touched on the company’s progress with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, hinting at a future convergence with holographic displays. He outlined three potential product categories: display-less smart glasses, heads-up displays, and full holographic displays. Zuckerberg even speculated about future neural interfaces that could allow users to communicate and type using subtle hand movements.

These comments from Zuckerberg come in the wake of reports that Meta had unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with Apple to integrate its AIs into Apple’s operating systems. According to Bloomberg, Apple declined formal discussions due to concerns about Meta’s privacy practices. This setback potentially limits Meta’s access to billions of iPhone users worldwide, which may explain the company’s renewed focus on developing technology beyond smartphones.

Zuckerberg’s vision for the future of AI and technology extends beyond the immediate horizon. He predicted that while smartphones will likely still exist in ten years, their usage might become more intentional rather than reflexive. He envisions a world where smart glasses could handle many of the tasks we currently perform on our phones, such as taking photos, asking questions to AI, or sending messages.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.