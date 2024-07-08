Harvard Business School: America’s EV Charging Network Is in Shambles

A recent Harvard Business School study has revealed significant hurdles in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, potentially impeding the growth of EV adoption and hindering the Biden Administration and car industry’s efforts to force Americans into electric vehicles they don’t want.

The study from the Harvard Business School, led by fellow Omar Asensio, has unveiled a series of critical challenges facing the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the United States. By analyzing over one million charging station reviews, the research has identified multiple key areas of concern that are potentially hindering the widespread adoption of EVs.

One of the most pressing issues highlighted by the study is the reliability of charging stations. EV drivers frequently encounter broken or malfunctioning equipment, making the charging process far less convenient than traditional gas refueling. Asensio attributes this problem to a lack of maintenance, stating, “No one’s maintaining these stations.” This unreliability is reflected in the average reliability score of U.S. charging stations, which stands at a mere 78 percent, meaning that approximately one in five stations is non-functional at any given time.

The study also uncovered an unexpected source of frustration for EV drivers: the phenomenon of “getting ICE’d.” This term, coined by EV owners, refers to instances where drivers of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles occupy parking spots designated for EV charging, highlighting the need for better education and enforcement to ensure that charging stations remain accessible to those who need them.

Pricing confusion emerged as another significant pain point for EV drivers. The research revealed that public charging stations, owned by various providers, often follow different pricing models and fail to disclose pricing information consistently. This lack of transparency can lead to unpleasant surprises for drivers, as evidenced by one reviewer’s comment: “$21.65 to charge!!!!!!! Holy moly!!!! Don’t come here unless you are desperate!!”

Commercial drivers face their own set of challenges, as the research indicates that many areas lack sufficient public EV charging stations to support reliable charging for commercial vehicles. This inconsistency in infrastructure availability creates disparate experiences for drivers across different regions, potentially hindering the adoption of EVs in commercial fleets.

As the Biden Administration and car industry seek to foist EVs on the American public, one thing is clear — the hurdles to widespread adoption are large and continue to grow.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.