Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes talked to Breitbart News Saturday about how former President Donald Trump’s social media platform is about keeping world-wide lines of communication open.

Nunes explained that Truth Social was created “to make sure” that the lines of communication were “open for not only all Americans,” but everyone “around the globe.”

Nunes appeared with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday.

“We had to create Truth Social in order to make sure that we can keep the communication lines open for not only all Americans but people around the globe. And, we’ve successfully been doing that, and I think it’s something that, you know, President Trump is very proud of it. I mean, we’re all very proud of it. The left likes to say, ‘Oh, you guys are business guys. Just go learn to code and just do it yourself.’ Well, we did it, and we did it without Amazon, without Microsoft, without CrowdStrike. We did it all on our own, and we’re up. It works. Every day we grow, and we’re getting ready to launch a streaming service,” Nunes said.

Boyle noted how Trump had broken some “major stories” on Truth Social, including announcing that he was picking Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate, adding that it was a “big deal.”

“Absolutely. As you can imagine, after the assassination attempt traffic’s just been high. It was already going to ramp up anyway because of the convention, but the fact that he uses it for so many things….but, that we’re able to do it with very few problems. I mean, we actually continue to get faster, the quality of the platform gets better.”

Nunes added that people ask him, “Well, what’s the difference between the platforms?”

“It’s real simple. We’ve tried to take the best of all the platforms, whether it be – everybody knows Trump for mean tweets and all that. But, I tell people, Truth Social is not a replacement for Twitter. Truth Social is taking the best of Twitter, the best of Facebook, the best of Instagram, the best of Reddit, the best of all the platforms. And, we try to make it simple and easy to use.”

“The most important part is that we don’t allow the bots and the fake accounts. We don’t have community notes, we’re not censoring people. The only requirement we have is, is that you follow the laws that are out there. You can’t break federal or state laws, and that you’re family-friendly.”

Nunes continued to point out that the Biden-Harris campaign has an account on Truth Social, as does Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

“We let Gavin Newsom on the platform, we let Biden and Harris on the platform, and we don’t kick them off. They post fairly regularly. So, we really are a free speech platform and we’re protecting people’s rights and access to the internet, so they can communicate with one another.”