More EV Trouble: Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 1.8 Million Vehicles Due to Hood Latch Safety Concerns

Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced a recall of over 1.8 million vehicles across multiple models due to a potential hood latch issue that could compromise driver safety.

ABC News reports that Tesla has initiated a recall of more than 1.8 million vehicles spanning several model years. The recall encompasses 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles. The issue involves the hood latch assembly, which may fail to detect an unlatched hood after it has been opened.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has highlighted the severity of this problem, noting that if the hood is unlatched, it could fully open while the vehicle is in motion. This scenario poses a serious safety risk as it could obstruct the driver’s view, potentially leading to accidents. Despite the gravity of the issue, Tesla has reported that it is currently unaware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this specific problem.

The investigation into this matter began on March 25, when Tesla started looking into customer complaints about the issue on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. By mid-April, the automaker had identified the condition as a latch switch deformation affecting vehicles in the Chinese market. As of July 20, Tesla has identified three warranty claims or field reports for U.S. vehicles that are either related to or may be related to the hood issue. This data suggests that while the problem exists, its occurrence in the North American market appears to be less frequent than in China.

In response to the recall, Tesla has taken swift action to address the issue. The NHTSA has announced that Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to rectify the problem.

To ensure all affected vehicle owners are informed, Tesla plans to mail owner notification letters by September 22. This communication will likely provide detailed information about the recall and instructions on how to proceed with the software update if it hasn’t already been automatically applied.

For Tesla owners seeking more information, the company has made available its customer service line at 1-877-798-3752. Additionally, concerned individuals can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for further details and updates on the recall.

This recall comes on the heels of another recent Tesla recall involving its newly launched Cybertruck. Last month, the futuristic pickup truck was recalled for the fourth time since its November 30 release, addressing issues with loose trim pieces and faulty front windshield wipers.

Read more at ABC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.