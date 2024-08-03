Book Alleges Creepy Bill Gates Was ‘Kid in a Candy Store’ with Young Female Interns

A new book by New York Times journalist Anupreeta Das reveals intimate details of creepy Bill Gates’ relationships with women, claiming he was like a “kid in a candy store” with young Microsoft interns.

The Daily Mail reports that in the upcoming book Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World, author Anupreeta Das delves into the private life of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, exposing his alleged infidelities and inappropriate relationships with women. The book claims that Gates’ behavior left his wife, Melinda, “seething for a long time” and ultimately led to the end of their 27-year marriage.

According to Das, Gates was known to flirt with women and pursue them, even making unwanted advances towards Microsoft employees. The book alleges that young interns at the Gates Foundation were put in uncomfortable positions when Gates hit on them, with one colleague even chastising a person for sending a 22-year-old intern to Gates’ office alone. Das writes that Gates’ approaches to women were “clumsy rather than predatory,” and while he did not “prey on” women or ask for sex in exchange for career advancement, he displayed a “certain naivete in his interactions with women, mistaking engaged conversation for mutual interest.”

The book also reveals that Gates had a bizarre arrangement with his wife, allowing him to visit his ex-girlfriend, Ann Winblad, alone for one weekend a year at her cottage in North Carolina. This arrangement reportedly continued even after his marriage to Melinda. Das claims that before marrying Melinda, Gates had a chance to marry Winblad, but he bungled his chances by spending an entire weekend at her cottage reading a biography of Henry Ford, despite Winblad’s efforts to court him.

Das writes that Gates’ infidelities were numerous, and his calendar would include unexplained blocks of time. Melinda reportedly became so paranoid about his affairs that she ordered their housekeepers not to give out his direct number when other women called the house. The book also claims that more than a decade ago, there was a sweep of Gates’ personal security team because they were “enabling him to be places where (Melinda) didn’t know he was at.”

According to the book, the final straw in the Gates’ marriage came in 2019 when Bill’s connections to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Despite Melinda’s insistence that he cut ties with Epstein, Gates allegedly ignored her concerns, leading to intense stress in their relationship. Melinda formally filed for divorce in 2021, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken.”

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

