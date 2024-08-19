Kamala Harris’ Big Tech Ties Raise Concerns Over Potential Google Leniency

The cozy relationship between the Kamala Harris campaign and Big Tech giants including Google have sparked concerns about potential leniency in antitrust cases if she is elected president.

The New York Post reports that as the 2024 presidential election looms, the Kamala Harris campaign has come under scrutiny for its cozy ties with Big Tech, particularly Google. The Post has learned that these connections have raised worries that Google may be allowed to avoid a proposed breakup of its search empire if Harris secures the presidency.

Harris has close ties to Paul Weiss, the prominent law firm leading Google’s defense in a major antitrust case targeting its digital ad business. The firm’s top litigator, Karen Dunn, is assisting Harris with debate preparation, while the firm’s chairman, Brad Karp, is reportedly heading a “Lawyers Committee for Kamala Harris” to raise funds for her campaign.

Moreover, Harris is heavily relying on the guidance of Eric Holder, who vetted her potential running mates, and her brother-in-law Tony West, a Silicon Valley ally who took a leave from his position as chief legal officer at Uber to aid her campaign. Both Holder and West are reportedly on the shortlist for Cabinet positions in a potential Harris administration.

Jeff Hauser, executive director at the Revolving Door Project, commented on the optics of the situation, stating, “It’s going to be a fork-in-the-road moment for a Harris administration that may become clear even before she’s inaugurated if we see whether or not these figures get slotted for key White House or Justice Department jobs.”

Experts have expressed concern that tech-friendly advisers could lobby behind the scenes for leniency toward Google if Harris, who would have the power to appoint antitrust leaders in the DOJ and Federal Trade Commission, wins the election. A well-connected tech policy expert told the Post, “They could lean on [deputy attorney general] Lisa Monaco to settle. Say ‘OK, we proved our point, go get Google’s best offer, make sure it has 3 commas and let’s call it a day.’ And nothing changes.”

In contrast, Donald Trump, whose DOJ first brought an antitrust case targeting Google search in 2020, is considered more likely to demand a meaningful crackdown on the company. Bill Kovacic, a Republican-appointed FTC Chair from 2008 to 2009, noted, “Trump thinks all the tech leaders kept him from winning in 2020. He might want to punish them by forcing a breakup.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

