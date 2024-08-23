Fresh Trouble for Elon: NTSB Investigates Tesla Semi-Truck Fire on California Freeway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending a team of investigators to examine a crash and subsequent battery fire involving a Tesla semi-truck on a California freeway, focusing on the fire risks posed by electric vehicle batteries.

CNBC reports that a Tesla semi-truck was involved in a crash and fire along Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California, this week, prompting an investigation by the NTSB. The incident has raised concerns about the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Tesla Semi veered off the road around 3:15 a.m., colliding with trees near the right shoulder. The impact caused the battery to catch fire, releasing toxic fumes and reaching temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Firefighters were forced to wait for the battery to burn out before they could begin the cleanup process, resulting in the closure of the freeway for over 16 hours.

The NTSB is sending a team of investigators from its Office of Highway Safety to work alongside the California Highway Patrol in examining the wreckage and gathering information about the events leading up to the collision and the subsequent fire response. The agency’s primary focus will be on the fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

In 2021, the NTSB concluded an investigation that determined high-voltage electric vehicle battery fires present unique challenges to first responders. The agency found that guidelines provided by manufacturers on how to handle such fires were inadequate. As a result, the NTSB called for vehicle-specific response guides to be written by manufacturers, detailing how to combat battery fires, limit chemical thermal runaway, and prevent reignition. The guidelines were also expected to include information on the safe storage of vehicles with damaged lithium-ion batteries.

The Tesla Semi involved in the incident is part of the company’s recently launched line of electric trucks. Deliveries of the Semi began in December 2022, more than three years after Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially announced the company’s plans to produce the trucks. Musk has claimed that the Semi has a range of 500 miles on a single charge when hauling an 82,000-pound load.

As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, incidents like the Tesla Semi crash and fire underscore the importance of understanding and mitigating the risks associated with high-voltage lithium-ion batteries. The NTSB’s investigation into this incident is expected to provide valuable insights and recommendations to improve the safety of electric vehicles and the response protocols for battery-related fires.

