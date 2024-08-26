Green Inferno: Fire at Tesla Rival Rivian’s Illinois EV Plant Damages Electric Trucks

Multiple electric trucks were damaged on Saturday night when flames erupted at electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian’s plant in Normal, Illinois, authorities said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NBC Chicago reports that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, central Illinois, according to officials who spoke with NBC affiliate WEEK-TV in Peoria. Photos taken at the location showed at least one vehicle engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing from the site. Some reports say dozens of cars were damaged.

The electric vehicle maker, which has gained prominence in recent years as a rising star in the EV industry, has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident or the extent of the damage caused by the fire. Local authorities have also not provided details on the specific number of vehicles affected or the potential cause of the blaze.

Rivian’s Normal plant, which began production in 2021, is a critical component of the company’s manufacturing operations. The facility, a former Mitsubishi Motors plant, was acquired and retrofitted by Rivian to produce its lineup of electric vehicles, including the highly anticipated R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

The incident comes at a time when Rivian is ramping up production to meet the growing demand for its vehicles. The company has faced challenges in scaling up its manufacturing capabilities, dealing with supply chain constraints, and navigating the complexities of the electric vehicle market.

Fires involving electric vehicles have drawn increased scrutiny in recent years, as the adoption of EVs continues to grow. While EVs are generally considered safer than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, the high-voltage batteries used in electric cars can pose unique fire risks. Automakers and safety regulators have been working to develop best practices and technologies to mitigate these risks and ensure the safety of EV owners and first responders.

Read more at NBC Chicago here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.